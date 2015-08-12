(Corrects second paragraph to say filed for IPO in June, not last month)

Aug 12 Payment services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc said it would buy financial software maker SunGard Data Systems Inc for $9.1 billion, including debt.

SunGard filed with U.S. regulators in June for an initial public offering.

Fidelity expects to refinance SunGard's debt, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.