* $8.50/shr offer 38 percent more than Sun's Wednesday close
* Merger looks to mitigate reimbursement fears
* Companies had a total of $4 billion in 2011 revenue
June 20 Sun Healthcare Group Inc agreed
to be bought by privately held rival Genesis HealthCare for
about $217 million, as the providers of skilled nursing
facilities seek to mitigate reimbursement concerns and better
prepare themselves to face the uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
healthcare industry.
Mounting federal debt has led the U.S. government to slash
spending on healthcare by cutting payments to healthcare
providers, including Sun Healthcare and Genesis.
Shares of Sun and other publicly listed companies like
Kindred Healthcare and Skilled Healthcare
crashed last July after regulators cut 2012 payment rates for
skilled nursing facilities by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion.
"I think it will make them a better company just being
private with Genesis than they would be as a public company and
struggling quarter to quarter," said Jefferies analyst Arthur
Henderson told Reuters.
The $8.50-per-share cash offer by Genesis represents a 38
percent premium to Sun's Wednesday close of $6.14.
"On a combined basis, the two companies generated roughly $4
billion in revenue in 2011 and will have more than 420
facilities and 75,000 employees," Sun Chief Executive William
Mathies said in a statement.
Sun was advised by MTS Health Partners, while Barclays acted
as Genesis' financial advisor.