HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong's largest developer,
Sun Hung Kai Properties, on Thursday won an auction
for a commercial district site in Shanghai worth 21.77 billion
yuan ($3.6 billion).
Hong Kong developers are increasing investments in mainland
China to offset thinning margins at home as a series of
government tightening measures take a toll.
Sun Hung Kai Properties outbid Hong Kong developer The Wharf
Holdings to build offices, restaurants and a hotel in
Shanghai's Xujiahui district, a popular shopping and
entertainment hub in China's financial centre about 30 minutes
by car from downtown Shanghai.
The bid was 24 percent higher than the reserve price of 17.5
billion yuan, according to Shanghai's New Area Planning and Land
Authority.
Sun Hung Kai warned earlier this year about the impact of
tighter measures on Hong Kong's property market and lowered its
sales target for this financial year by 9 percent.
"Major Hong Kong developers are increasing their investments
in China to diversify their portfolio," said Thomas Lam, head of
research for Greater China at Knight Frank. "The pressure for
competition in the Hong Kong market is getting higher and
higher."
Shares in Sun Hung Kai rose 1.1 percent at 0249 GMT,
outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee. Additional reporting by David Lin in
Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)