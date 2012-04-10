April 10 The billionaire brothers of Hong Kong
property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties returned to
the city's Independent Commission Against Corruption on Tuesday
morning, according to Cable Television.
It was the second time in two weeks that the brothers have
been called in to Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency.
The investigation into Raymond and Thomas Kwok, co-chairmen
of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, is the biggest case
launched by Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC) since it was set up in 1974 to root out graft.
