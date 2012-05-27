HONG KONG May 28 More than $7 billion has been
wiped off the market value of Sun Hung Kai Properties
since the billionaire Kwok brothers who run the Asia's biggest
developer were arrested in a corruption investigation in
late-March, sapping shareholder confidence in the Hong Kong
conglomerate.
Five Sun Hung Kai-connected men arrested in the
investigation are expected to appear at Hong Kong's
anti-corruption agency later on Monday, according to sources
involved in the case.
Shareholders say the company has lacked transparency and
clarity over the probe.
"The longer it goes on, the longer it drags on the stock,
and potentially wears on the business itself," said Tim Gibson,
head of property equities in Asia for Henderson Global
Investors, a mutual fund that manages $800 million in Asia real
estate stocks, including Sun Hung Kai. "It's a distraction we
could do without."
Hong Kong's highest-profile graft scandal has seen the
arrests of Thomas and Raymond Kwok, the joint chairmen of Sun
Hung Kai Properties, which owns the International Commerce
Centre (ICC), the city's tallest building and home to Morgan
Stanley, Deutsche Bank and the Ritz Carlton. Their estranged
brother Walter was arrested earlier this month, widening a probe
that has also netted Thomas Chan, the board member in charge of
land purchases, and Rafael Hui, Hong Kong's chief secretary from
2005 to 2007 and a friend of the Kwoks since childhood
.
The scandal has gripped the former British colony and raised
questions about the close ties between the clubby
tycoon-dominated economy and the government.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), which
is leading the investigation, has not laid any charges. It may
extend bail on Monday, charge those arrested or let them go with
an option to re-arrest them at a later date.
Sun Hung Kai, which counts Hong Kong telecom, bus and waste
management units as part of its empire, was worth $37 billion
before news of the March 29 arrests. The stock lost $5 billion
the next day and has continued to lose steam, sinking to a
7-month closing low on May 18.
The three Kwok brothers have said they have done nothing
wrong, and Thomas and Raymond insist it's business as usual at
the family conglomerate. They have declined further comment,
citing the investigation.
"GROSSLY INADEQUATE" DISCLOSURE
As the largest component of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed
Asia index, Sun Hung Kai is a must-have for mutual
funds tracked against that much-followed benchmark.
The investigation overhang presents a tricky situation.
Investors are unsure whether now is a good time to buy a
stock that has shed a fifth of its value, or whether they should
sell a company whose top executives are ensnared in a messy
scandal that may play out over several years. The Kwoks are
preparing for a 7-year legal fight, according to one source
familiar with their planning, who did not want to be identified.
One mutual fund investor said disclosure from Sun Hung Kai
and investigators had been "grossly inadequate", adding the
company had done little other than set up an internal committee
to handle the investigation.
"Their actions to date haven't given minority shareholders a
lot of comfort that they are dealing with it as seriously and
aggressively as they could if it wasn't the family," said the
investor, who did not want to be named.
Analysts' ratings on Sun Hung Kai stock have all been
negative since the arrests of the firm's co-chiefs. 'Strong Buy'
and 'Buy' recommendations have dropped to 8 from 18 two months
ago, and the number of 'Strong Sell' and 'Sell' notices has more
than doubled to 5. 'Hold' ratings have jumped to 10 from 4.
Sun Hung Kai's net income is forecast to more than halve in
the year to end-June, to HK$21.13 billion, according to a mean
estimate on Thomson Reuters StarMine. Full-year results are due
in September.
Like most of Hong Kong's powerful property companies, Sun
Hung Kai remains very much a family concern, raising the stakes
if the Kwoks are unable to continue their duties.
Shareholders should sell Sun Hung Kai stock into any
short-term strength, CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets advised in a
trading note this month. The broker has an 'underperform' rating
on the stock. Other landlords such as Wharf Holdings,
Hang Lung Properties, Hongkong Land and
Swire Properties stand to benefit if shareholders lose
faith in Sun Hung Kai, mutual fund investors said.
The company remains Asia's biggest property developer - but
only just. Rival Cheung Kong (Holdings) is valued at
$28 billion, and Australia's Westfield Group at $21
billion. Globally, Sun Hung Kai trails only U.S. shopping mall
developer Simon Property Group by market value.
Alfred Lau, property analyst at Bocom International, was
unsettled by the last arrest, of Walter Kwok.
"I was quite surprised," Lau said. "That might raise more
concern on the case, whether it will be on a bigger scale or
not."