(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd is proceeding with talks on a Rmb2.7bn syndicated loan amid investigations by Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) into the property developer's co-chairmen, Raymond Kwok and Thomas Kwok, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

Sources said the Chinese branch of SHKP had initiated talks with banks since January to refinance a Rmb2.7bn three-year loan from October 2009. The 2009 loan was a club facility from four Chinese banks -- Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , China Merchants Bank Co Ltd and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd .

The loan backed the Shanghai ICC property development project on Shanghai's Huai Hai Zhong Road, a property wholly owned by SHKP. According to SHKP's website, the Shanghai ICC commercial and residential complex, upon completion, will comprise two office towers, a large shopping mall and a deluxe residence. The whole project is expected to be completed in the 2014-15 fiscal year or beyond, the website said.

One of the existing lenders, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity, said the original loan came with an extension option so the refinancing will be done.

Another existing lender, who also cannot be named, said the new facility would be secured by land and property as per the original deal's terms. Therefore, "we should not worry too much."

However, a third existing lender said it will not likely bid for a mandate. "The property sector itself is tightly controlled by the government these days and thus is not our favourite. Now with such a sensitive investigation going on, I'm not sure if we could even participate, let alone be the mandated lead arranger," the source said.

SHKP had informed the lenders when news broke of the ICAC investigations, but sources said the borrower showed no intention of putting discussions on hold.

"But of course we won't make a decision until we have fully evaluated the risks," one of the existing lenders said.

The refinancing discussion is still in the preliminary stage, another said. All have yet to get internal credit approvals to process the loan.

Terms have yet to be finalised, but sources agreed that pricing would be higher than the original deal which paid a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.

"Pricing would no doubt be affected and would only go up," one of the sources said. "The minimum acceptable margin would be 110% of the PBOC rate."

According to sources, SHKP hopes to seal the deal in July or August.

Sources concluded that the refinancing will proceed despite lenders' concerns.

According to Reuters, Sun Hung Kai said in an emailed press release on March 29 that its joint chairmen Thomas Kwok and Raymond Kwok were arrested by the ICAC in connection with an investigation into a suspected bribery case. It said the arrests have not affected and will not affect the normal business and operations of the company. Sun Hung Kai's board also decided that the two Kwok brothers will continue to undertake and discharge their duties at the company, including as joint chairmen and managing directors, it said.

Sun Hung Kai said on March 19 that its executive director Thomas Chan was arrested by the ICAC in connection with an investigation into an offence or offences suspected to have been committed under the anti-bribery law. The company said it has set up a special committee to handle the investigation being undertaken by the anti-corruption watchdog.

"The (ICAC) case won't affect the daily operations of the company and would neither affect key business decisions," Thomas Kwok said in a media briefing on April 3. (Editing by Chris Lewis)