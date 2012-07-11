HONG KONG, July 11 Sun Hung Kai Properties
, Asia's largest property developer by market value,
agreed to pay HK$6.9 billion ($889.8 million) for a huge
waterfront plot in Hong Kong, a price far less than the market
had expected.
Hong Kong's Lands Department said in a release that the
site, located at Java Road and Tin Chiu Street in the city's
North Point district, would go to Choice Win Limited on a
50-year land grant. A Sun Hung Kai Spokeswoman confirmed that
the site will go to the company.
The waterfront area, on Hong Kong island's northern edge
along Victoria Harbour, has a site area of 23,400 square metres
and is designated for non-industrial purposes.
Three real estate agencies had told Reuters they expected
the site to fetch between HK$8.15 billion and HK$8.47 billion.
Hong Kong's residential and commercial property markets,
among the world's most expensive, has seen parts of the sector
hit by China's economic slowdown.
On Monday, Hong Kong's subway operator MTR Corp
withdrew its tender of a site on top of a railway station in the
New Territories after bids from three major developers came in
below expectation.
($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Annemarie Roantree)