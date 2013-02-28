HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, the world's second-largest property company by market
value, posted an underlying profit of HK$11.5 billion ($1.5
billion) for the fiscal first half, beating analysts' estimates.
A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast an underlying
profit of HK$10.64 billion for the fiscal first half ended
December.
The results were 1.9 percent lower compared to a year
earlier, when the company booked an underlying profit of HK$11.8
billion.
Sun Hung Kai, whose billionaire co-chairmen are facing
charges in an alleged bribery case in Hong Kong, reported its
best ever underlying profit of HK$21.7 billion for the 2012
fiscal year that ended in June.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)