* Underlying profit in line with market expectations

* Homebuyers attracted by steep discounts

* Firm sets 2015 sales target for HK and China at HK$32 bln

By Yimou Lee

HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong's largest developer Sun Hung Kai Properties posted a rise in full-year profit thanks to robust demand for smaller apartments as steep discounts attracted buyers previously deterred by government curbs to cool the housing market.

Sun Hung Kai's peers Cheung Kong (Holdings) and Hang Lung Properties, have also seen earnings rise recently as their similar strategies of cutting prices and putting sales volumes ahead of profit margins has paid off.

Home prices in the former British colony hit a record high for a third consecutive month in July, prompting many analysts to raise their forecasts for prices in 2014. They expect a sustained sales pickup for the rest of the year.

With a robust pipeline from developers, Midland Realty on Thursday said it expected new home transactions to reach a seven-year high of 16,000 deals this year, with total transaction value jumping to a 19-year high of HK$132.2 billion ($17.1 billion).

"2014 would be the year for developers as we expect those who have been lagging behind presale targets would turn more aggressive in order to make up the profit shortfall," Jefferies analyst Venant Chiang said.

Sun Hung Kai, which has a market value of $41.5 billion, on Friday posted an underlying profit of HK$21.4 billion for its 2014 fiscal year that ended on June 30, up from HK$18.6 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast an underlying profit of HK$21.7 billion for the period, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, based on the mean estimate of 17 analysts.

PROPERTY CURBS

"Solid end-user demand for small to medium-sized units and the prevailing low interest-rate environment coupled with reasonable affordability should help sustain transactions at healthy levels, particularly in the primary market," Sun Hung Kai said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"However, the stringent housing measures in place will continue to restrain demand from investors and non-local purchasers."

Hong Kong has imposed a series of property curbs since 2009 to cool one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.

Sun Hung Kai, controlled by billionaires Thomas and Raymond Kwok, owns over 28 percent of the estimated 77,000 units in Hong Kong developers' pipeline this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

The company has achieved over HK$21 billion in Hong Kong contracted sales for its 2014 fiscal year, 10 percent above its original annual target of HK$19 billion and more than the HK$18 billion sales recorded in 2013, according to BNP Paribas analyst Wee Liat Lee.

The company on Friday set its annual sales target for 2015 at HK$32 billion for Hong Kong and China together.

"We believe Sun Hung Kai will benefit most from strong demand for primary units, since its estimated saleable resources of about $HK40 billion in fiscal year 2015 will be the largest of all developers," Lee said.

Shares of the company closed down 0.2 percent prior to the results, in line with a 0.3 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock has risen more than 23 percent since lows hit in March.

(1 US dollar = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollar) (Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Pravin Char)