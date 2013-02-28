HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, the world's No 2 property company by market value,
posted a 1.9 percent drop in underlying profit for the fiscal
first half to beat forecasts, and was upbeat on the sector's
outlook despite tightening measures.
Analysts attributed the weaker results to an absence of
large-scale projects during the period and have said investors
should watch the progress of the company's new launches closely
after a series of new measures to cool the overheated Hong Kong
property market.
Asia's largest developer by market value reported an
underlying profit of HK$11.5($1.5 billion), beating forecasts of
HK$10.64 billion by four analysts polled by Reuters. The result
compared with an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion a year
earlier.
The result was still the second best six-month profit ever
for Sun Hung Kai, controlled by the Kwok family which were
listed third on the 2012 Forbes ranking of Hong Kong's richest
people.
The outlook for Hong Kong's powerful property tycoons has
been overshadowed by a series of tightening measures, including
higher stamp duties and home loan curbs on transactions
announced on Friday.
It was the sixth round of policy measures since October 2009
to rein in property prices. Home prices rose an average of 20
percent last year, doubling from a trough in 2008 and driving
the market beyond record levels set in 1997.
Sun Hung Kai said in a statement a healthy Hong Kong
economy, riding on a strong mainland economy, would likely help
support prices.
Its local competitors have so far seen little impact from
the cooling steps, including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers
imposed in October.
On Wednesday, New World Development recorded a 91
percent year-on-year rise for net profit in the fiscal first
half, while Sino Land's underlying net profit jumped
80.5 percent during the same period.
"Because the implementation of measures is so frequent, it
will somehow affect the sales schedule," said Lau Ka-fai, chief
analyst at Midland Realty.
"But overall we still believe property developers should
continue to sell more units to the market."
BRIBERY CASE HANGS OVER KWOKS
Sun Hung Kai's billionaire Kwok brothers, Raymond and
Thomas, are facing charges in an alleged bribery case in which
they are accused of paying a senior government official to
favour their interest.
The high-profile hearing involving the co-chairmen has been
adjourned to next month.
Analysts said the case was unlikely to have any financial
impact on the company but potential succession issues remained
if the Kwok brothers were found guilty and asked to resign.
"The corruption case will take at least one to two years to
settle and there will unlikely be any conclusion in 2013,"
Raymond Ngai, research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in Hong Kong, wrote in a note in January.
Sun Hung Kai, which also holds a portfolio of office space
that includes Hong Kong's tallest building, International
Commerce Centre, said net rental income grew 10.6 percent to
HK$5.8 billion.
The company declared a dividend of HK$0.95 per share for the
period.
The company's shares have fallen 5.7 percent so far in
February, its biggest monthly decline since the arrest of the
Kwok brothers in March 2012, amid renewed concerns that both
Hong Kong and China would launch more curbs to cool their
property markets.
The Hong Kong property sub-index, which inludes
other property bellwethers such as Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong
(Holdings), has fallen 5 percent so far in February,
lagging a 3 percent drop in the benchmark index.
Sun Hung Kai's shares rose 0.8 percent on Thursday ahead of
the results, lagging a 2 percent rise in the benchmark index.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Jeremy Laurence)