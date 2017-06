HONG KONG Dec 8 Sun Hung Kai Properties is forecasting sales for 2012 will hit HK$32 billion ($4.12 billion), an executive from the company told reporters on Thursday.

Hong Kong's largest developer by market capitalization predicated that sales in the city would hit HK$26.8 billion next year.

The company held a press conference after its annual general meeting on Thursday. ($1 = 7.7739 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)