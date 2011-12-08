* Sales target set at HK$32 billion for next fiscal year

By Joy Leung and Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, Dec 8 Sun Hung Kai Properties forecast that sales for the next fiscal year will hit HK$32 billion ($4.12 billion), an executive from the company told reporters on Thursday.

Hong Kong's largest developer by market capitalisation predicted that sales in the city would hit HK$26.8 billion next fiscal year, which runs through June 2012.

The company, which held a news conference after its annual general meeting on Thursday, also called for a revision of Hong Kong's special stamp duty, imposed a year ago.

"Short-term speculators are basically out of the market now," Victor Lui, an executive director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency, said. "The current market is more accessible for end users."

With home prices in Hong Kong already correcting, the Hong Kong government on Thursday confirmed it is looking to ease property-purchase restrictions if the economy worsens [ID: nL3E7N83FZ]. It did not give specifics but said the Hong Kong Monetary Authority would act on mortgages.

There is also speculation it may review Hong Kong's special stamp duty, which imposes a transaction tax of up to 15 percent on the value of homes sold quickly.

"The property market has been slowed down due to the volatility of the U.S. and Europe economies," Lui said. "If the Hong Kong government can adjust the SSD policy sooner, it will be good for the stability and healthiness of the market."

Shares in brokerage Midland Holdings were the top performer in the Hang Seng property and construction index on Thursday, jumping 8.9 percent. Brokers would gain most directly from Hong Kong easing property rules, analysts said.

Sun Hung Kai Properties saw a modest 0.7 percent climb, on a day the Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent.

Wee Liat Lee, property analyst at Samsung Securities, noted the forecast for next year was not that big a change from the HK$28 billion target set for this fiscal year.

"In this kind of market condition, if you guide up, people will be cautious," Lee said. "You don't expect much negative comment from a developer."

Sun Hung Kai Properties, with a market capitalisation of $32.7 billion, is the largest developer in Asia. ($1 = 7.7739 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)