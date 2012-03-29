* Kwoks own Hong Kong's second-biggest family fortune
* Lawyer says no charges brought despite arrest
* ICAC does not identify those arrested, but Sun Hung Kai
does
By Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung
HONG KONG, March 29 Hong Kong's Independent
Commission Against Corruption on Thursday arrested the chairmen
of Sun Hung Kai Properties, brothers Raymond and
Thomas Kwok, on suspicion of corruption, the company said.
The Kwoks own $18.3 billion, the second-biggest family
fortune in Hong Kong after Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing,
founder of rival developer Cheung Kong (Holdings),
according to Forbes magazine.
The company issued a statement saying the Kwoks would
continue with their duties as chairmen and managing directors of
Sun Hung Kai, Asia's largest developer by market value, and that
normal business operations would not be affected.
The ICAC also said it had arrested a former senior
government official, whom the South China Morning Post
identified as former chief secretary Rafael Hui, who has worked
as a special adviser to Sun Hung Kai.
The ICAC announced on its website that the people arrested,
whom it did not identify, were "alleged to have committed
offences under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance and
misconduct in public office".
"Two senior executives of a listed company in Hong Kong and
a former principal official of the Hong Kong Government have
been arrested for suspected corruption," the ICAC said in a
statement.
Gary Plowman, a former government prosecutor, said he had
been to the ICAC and was representing one of the arrested
parties whom he declined to identify.
"Nobody has been charged," Plowman said. As for what
happened next, that was "a very good question".
"We react, we're not proactive. We are reactive in these
situations," he said.
The ICAC was set up in 1974 to root out what was seen as
widespread corruption in the Hong Kong government at the time,
especially in the police.
It acts as a law-enforcement agency, able to arrest and
detain suspects, and prosecutes cases in conjunction with advice
from the Department of Justice.
LUXURY APARTMENTS
Steve Vickers, former commander of the police Criminal
Intelligence Bureau and now CEO of a risk and security
consulting company, said the timing of the case was interesting,
in the context of popular sentiment against property developers
and rising house prices.
"These cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute," he
said. "It will be interesting to see whether charges emerge or
not."
Over the past four decades, Sun Hung Kai, listed in 1972,
has built some of the city's most expensive property, including
luxury hilltop apartment blocks and harbour-front skyscrapers,
including Hong Kong's tallest building, the International
Commerce Centre on the Kowloon peninsula.
The company said 10 days ago that Thomas Chan Kui-yuen, a
Sun Hung Kai Properties board member and the executive
responsible for project planning and land acquisitions, had been
arrested for suspected bribery.
Cable TV footage on Thursday showed Raymond Kwok entering
the ICAC premises in a limousine, flanked by two unidentified
men. The station also showed images of a lawyer for Thomas Kwok
going into ICAC headquarters.
It was not clear if the suspects were being held.
Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties were suspended in Hong
Kong on Thursday, as was trading in two of its subsidiaries,
mobile phone company SmarTone Telecommunications and
data-centre operator SUNeVision Holdings.
Sun Hung Kai has made an application to resume trading on
Friday.
The Kwoks took the helm at Sun Hung Kai after a bitter
family feud in 2008, which ended with eldest brother and
then-chairman Walter Kwok Ping-sheung being demoted.
One analyst, who did not want to be identified given the
sensitive nature of the issue, said any involvement of Hui,
chief secretary from 2005 to 2007, suggests the case dates back
many years.
"It has to be a very old project," the analyst said.
Sun Hung Kai was down 1.51 percent before the suspension.