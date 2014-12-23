HONG KONG Dec 23 Former co-chairman of Hong
Kong-listed developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd,
Thomas Kwok, was sentenced to five years in jail and a
HK$500,000 ($64,440) fine on Tuesday for corruption in the
city's highest profile graft case.
Billionaire Thomas Kwok, 63, was found guilty of one count
of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office. His younger
brother, Raymond Kwok, also co-chairman of the city's largest
developer, was cleared of all charges.
Thomas Kwok, who resigned as chairman and managing director
after the verdicts were delivered, will appeal against his
conviction, Sun Hung Kai said in a statement last Friday.
($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Lizzie Ko and Donny Kwok; Editing by Robert
Birsel)