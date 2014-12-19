(Adds company statement in paragraph 8, 9 and 16)
By Yimou Lee and Lizzie Ko
HONG KONG Dec 19 A former top Hong Kong civil
servant was found guilty on Friday of accepting HK$8.5 million
($1.1 million) in bribes from executives of property developer
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, in the city's highest
profile corruption case.
The jury of six women and three men reached their verdicts
after deliberating for five days following a trial that exposed
the cozy relationship between the city's powerful developers and
government in the former British colony.
Rafael Hui, 66, who headed Hong Kong's civil service from
2005 to 2007, was found guilty of three counts of misconduct in
public office and two counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct.
He had faced eight charges related to bribery and misconduct in
public office, all of which he denied.
Raymond Kwok, 62, co-chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties,
the city's largest developer, was cleared of all charges.
But his brother and fellow co-chairman, billionaire Thomas
Kwok, 63, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit
misconduct in public office. He had pleaded not guilty to that
and two other charges.
Raymond said he was happy he had been proved innocent
although he was sad for his brother.
"We'll continue to support Kwok Ping-kwong and his family,"
he said, referring to his brother.
Thomas Kwok, who resigned as chairman, managing director and
executive director with immediate effect, will appeal against
his conviction, the property developer said in a statement to
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Sun Hung Kai's board has appointed Adam Kwok, son of Thomas
Kwok, as an executive director, the statement added.
The usually-jovial Hui, friends with the Kwoks since
childhood through Macau family connections, sat expressionless,
staring at the judge as the verdicts were announced.
The judge is expected to sentence the defendants, who face
years in prison, on Monday.
The guilty verdicts send a message that Hong Kong's powerful
political and business elite are not untouchable in a city where
many believe they have enjoyed unfair privileges.
Hui's conviction by Hong Kong's Independent Commission
Against Corruption had been widely expected given the strength
of the evidence against him. It provides a boost to the powerful
anti-graft agency, which has faced criticism in recent years
that it has struggled to land big cases.
It has also been under fire over public perceptions that its
leaders have too eagerly courted relations with mainland
officials, putting its vaunted independence at risk.
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties, which has a market value
of $41 billion, were suspended just before the verdicts were
announced. They had risen more than 1 percent on Friday, in line
with the benchmark index.
Trading of shares will resume on December 22.
Sun Hung Kai executive Thomas Chan and businessman Francis
Kwan were both found guilty of two charges of conspiracy to
commit misconduct in public office and conspiracy to offer an
advantage to a public servant.
EYES AND EARS
The case, involving millions of dollars in payments to
former chief secretary Hui, threatens to tarnish the reputation
of Hong Kong's vaunted civil service.
Hui had been accused of accepting millions of dollars in
payments between 2005 and 2007, including HK$8.5 million in the
months leading up to his appointment as chief secretary.
The corruption trial highlighted lavish spending by Hui, a
racehorse owner and opera fanatic who enjoyed an extravagant
lifestyle. He admitted to spending HK$200,000 on records in a
single day in 2007 and travelled internationally to indulge his
passions.
Prosecutors accused him of spending "vast sums" on costly
organic bran and carrots for his thoroughbred horse.
Hui, who has been married since 1974, also said he had
lavished millions on a young Shanghai woman after they started a
relationship in 2008.
The tales tarnished a public service career in which he rose
through the colonial-era ranks to become the deputy to Hong
Kong's outgoing chief executive, Donald Tsang.
Hui had left the government in 2000 and turned down several
high-profile civil service posts before Tsang, an old friend and
colleague, persuaded him to return as chief secretary in 2005.
The property tycoons had spent much of the more than 100-day
trial defending themselves against charges of having given Hui
millions of dollars to be their "eyes and ears" in government.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and has a
separate legal system from the mainland.
The arrests in 2012 sent a shock through Hong Kong's
business community, a small, close-knit group of tycoon-led
families who control much of the city's business and hold
substantial political influence.
But the trial itself was overshadowed by more than two
months of pro-democracy protests in the former British colony.
Sun Hung Kai developed Hong Kong's two tallest buildings,
the International Finance Centre and the International Commerce
Centre, which stand on either side of Victoria Harbour.
($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok, Farah Master, Twinnie Siu,
Greg Torode, Venus Wu, Meg Shen and Bengaluru newsroom; Editing
by Anne Marie Roantree, Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel and
David Evans)