BRIEF-Deckers Outdoor explores strategic alternatives
* Deckers Outdoor Corp - alternatives may include a sale or other transaction
Sept 4 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on September 5 after releasing the draft of employee stock option plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rvQHWY
WELLINGTON, April 26 New Zealand milk company A2 Milk said on Tuesday it was seeing higher than expected demand for its infant formula via Chinese e-commerce and now expected higher sales in the six months to June than the previous half-year period.