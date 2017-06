NANJING, China Feb 21 Suning Appliance Co Ltd , China's top home appliance retailer, plans to invest 20 billion yuan ($3.21 billion) in logistics over the next three years, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Suning aims to build 60 regional logistics terminals during the period, Vice Chairman Sun Weimin told Reuters in an interview. ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Lin, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)