HONG KONG Aug 15 Shenzhen-listed Suning
Appliance Co Ltd, China's top home appliance
retailer, said its second-largest shareholder plans to raise its
stake in the company, fueling the biggest percentage gain in
Suning's shares in nearly four years.
The company said on Wednesday that Suning Appliance Group
Ltd planned to spend up to 1 billion yuan ($157.3 million) in
the next three months to raise its stake from its current
holding of 12.8 percent, although it did not say how much it
would hold after the move.
The stock, which has fallen more than 23 percent so far this
year, rose 10 percent to 6.47 yuan on Wednesday, its biggest
percentage gain since November 2008.
Suning, a bigger rival to Bain Capital-backed
GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, said earlier
this week it planned to issue 8 billion yuan worth of corporate
bonds with maturity up to 10 years.
Last month, Suning said its first-half net profit fell 29.5
percent to 1.74 billion yuan.
Rival GOME, which is due to report earnings before the end
of this month, warned that it would post a net loss for the
first half of 2012 due to a drop in sales and losses
attributable to its e-commerce business.
Intensifying price competition among major home appliance
online shopping operators, including Suning, GOME, DangDang and
360buy, has pressured the already-weak segment.
"As the price war in e-commerce is escalating, it is too
early to estimate the damage. The best bet is to stay away from
the sector," said Steve Chow, an analyst at Kingsway Research.
GOME's Hong Kong-listed stock, which has fallen almost 63
percent this year, was down 6.9 percent on Wednesday, worse than
the 1.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Shares of white goods manufacturers were also hit, with home
appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd down 6
percent at a one-month low, and air-conditioner maker Chigo
Holding down 0.53 percent.
($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)