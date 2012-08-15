HONG KONG Aug 15 Shenzhen-listed Suning Appliance Co Ltd, China's top home appliance retailer, said its second-largest shareholder plans to raise its stake in the company, fueling the biggest percentage gain in Suning's shares in nearly four years.

The company said on Wednesday that Suning Appliance Group Ltd planned to spend up to 1 billion yuan ($157.3 million) in the next three months to raise its stake from its current holding of 12.8 percent, although it did not say how much it would hold after the move.

The stock, which has fallen more than 23 percent so far this year, rose 10 percent to 6.47 yuan on Wednesday, its biggest percentage gain since November 2008.

Suning, a bigger rival to Bain Capital-backed GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, said earlier this week it planned to issue 8 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds with maturity up to 10 years.

Last month, Suning said its first-half net profit fell 29.5 percent to 1.74 billion yuan.

Rival GOME, which is due to report earnings before the end of this month, warned that it would post a net loss for the first half of 2012 due to a drop in sales and losses attributable to its e-commerce business.

Intensifying price competition among major home appliance online shopping operators, including Suning, GOME, DangDang and 360buy, has pressured the already-weak segment.

"As the price war in e-commerce is escalating, it is too early to estimate the damage. The best bet is to stay away from the sector," said Steve Chow, an analyst at Kingsway Research.

GOME's Hong Kong-listed stock, which has fallen almost 63 percent this year, was down 6.9 percent on Wednesday, worse than the 1.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Shares of white goods manufacturers were also hit, with home appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd down 6 percent at a one-month low, and air-conditioner maker Chigo Holding down 0.53 percent. ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)