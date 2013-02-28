HONG KONG Feb 28 Shares of Chinese home appliance retailers slid on Thursday as investors offloaded their holdings after the country's top chain operator, Suning Appliance Co Ltd, posted a drop in earnings, hurt by competition from online operators.

Suning's Shenzhen-listed stock fell 1.7 percent to its lowest in two months after it said late on Wednesday that 2012 earnings fell 44 percent to 2.68 billion yuan ($430.36 million).

The shares trimmed losses to 6.51 yuan by the lunch break, down 0.6 percent. Its Hong Kong-listed rival GOME Electrical Appliances Holding fell 1.2 percent, lagging a 1.2 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index.

"Facing the challenging operating environment, in particular competition from other online sales channels, both companies are racing to find a way out and to survive," said Steve Chow, an analyst at Sunwah Kingway Group Research.

"The outlook for the home appliance industry itself is still okay, with more new homes seen to be completed every year in the mainland, but a change in consumer practices, with more people shopping online, forces the retail operators to adjust their business models," Chow added.

A senior Suning executive last week said the retailer planned to invest 20 billion yuan in logistics over the next three years, in a bid to strengthen its distribution capability.

Suning, which operates 1,705 stores in Asia, including 1,664 shops in the mainland, said its revenue rose 4.8 percent to 98.38 billion yuan, while comparable store sales plunged 12.4 percent, hit by slower economic growth and as stimulus measures for the home appliance sector ended.

"We believe business at the firm's physical stores will be depressed to a certain extent as they come into conflict with the online business," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note on Thursday, adding it expected store sales growth and gross margin in Suning's offline business to remain under pressure.

GOME, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, warned in January that it expected to post a loss in 2012 due to a slowdown in China's economy and an unprofitable e-commerce business. It is due to announce its results in March. ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)