HONG KONG, Sept 5 Shares of China's top home
appliance retailer, Suning Appliance Co Ltd, rose
more than 5 percent on Wednesday amid news that it plans to
launch a network of "super stores" to offset slow growth in its
core business.
Suning, which competes with GOME Electrical Appliances
and is seen by some as China's answer to Best Buy
, has been hit by a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy that has sapped consumer demand and led
to a 29.5 percent slide in its first-half profit.
The company, which operates a network of about 1,700 stores,
will open four Suning Expo Super Stores in Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou and Nanjing later this month. It aims to open 20 super
stores this year, it said on its web site this week. The super
stores will sell everything from books to daily necessities.
It planned to operate a network of 400 in the next three
years by upgrading existing retail stores, it added.
"It's a positive move," said Steve Chow, analyst at Kingsway
Research. "In the current difficult environment, it is a way out
when not many options are available."
The company's Shenzhen-listed shares, which have dropped 21
percent so far this year, rose 5.6 percent to an intraday high
of 6.74 yuan, the highest since July 25 and outpacing a 0.5
percent gain in the Shenzhen index