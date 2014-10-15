BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost cultural unit's registered capital to 500 million yuan (81.62 million US dollar) from 100 million yuan
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit down 90.4-96.8 percent y/y at 20-60 million yuan
* Says expects 2014 net profit up 30-70 percent y/y at 633.4-828.3 million yuan on booking of previous property sales in Q4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sPLlqL; bit.ly/ZD7qNq; bit.ly/1w7H9DE
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1256 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
