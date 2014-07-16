BRIEF-Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand Pcl says qtrly total income 970.8 mln baht
April 26 Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand Pcl :
July 16 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in group's cultural unit for 100 million yuan ($16.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yqmo5X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 26 Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand Pcl :
* SIGNED DEAL WITH LYSEVÄGENS BOSTADS ON DEVELOPING SKOGENS GÅRD PROPERTY