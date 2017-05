May 16 Suning Universal Co Ltd :

* Says wholly owned media subsidiary established cultural transmission jv in Shanghai, China with Korea-based company FNC Entertainment Co Ltd

* Says jv with registered capital of 122.5 million yuan and the subsidiary holds 51 percent stake and FNC Entertainment holds 49 percent stake in the jv

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z9mhHW

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)