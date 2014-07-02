BRIEF-Groupe LDLC FY revenue rises to 479.9 million euros
* FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago
July 2 Sun International Ltd :
* On 30 June 2014, reached agreement to acquire Novomatic's 44.2 pct effective interest in Monticello and a further 10.5 pct interest held by a minority shareholder, Chilean enterprises S.P.A
* Initial payment will be approximately $114 million (1,200 million rand)
* Will also acquire, from Novomatic, shareholder loans and cash of approximately $32 million (340 million rand)
* Sun International has extended an offer on same terms to acquire remaining 1.1 pct interest in Monticello held by LASUD CHILE S.A.
* Maximum top up payment has been capped at a level which caps enterprise value for transaction to $350 million
* announces new investment of $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility at transportation research center in Ohio