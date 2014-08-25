BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
Aug 25 Sun International Ltd :
* Revenue for year ended 30 June 2014 was 5.4% ahead of last year at r10.8 billion
* Adjusted headline earnings of r683 million and diluted adjusted headline EPS of 655 cents were 6% and 7% below last year
* Board has declared a final dividend of 155 cents (2013: 155 cents)
* On balance, group is confident that it will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in 2015 financial year
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei