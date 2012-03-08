TORONTO, March 8 Sun Life Financial
, whose profit has been hurt by volatile stock markets
and low bond yields over the last three years, said on Thursday
it aims to raise its annual operating net income to C$2 billion
($2.01 billion) by 2015.
The Toronto-based insurer, which posted operating income of
just C$104 million in 2011 due in part to weak markets, also set
a goal of operating return on equity of 12 to 13 percent by
2015.
The objectives were released ahead of an investor
presentation by Dean Connor, who replaced Don Stewart as chief
executive of the company late last year.
Sun Life said the goals were depended on certain
assumptions, including an annual rise of about 8 percent in key
stock market indexes and a gradual increase in North American
interest rates across the yield curve.
The bank's shares were up 33 Canadian cents at C$21.00 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.