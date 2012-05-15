LONDON May 15 Canadian financial services firm
Sun Life Financial plans to sell its British life
insurance unit to avoid tough new capital requirements for
European insurers, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Sun Life's British division was not
immediately reachable for comment.
Sun Life has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to auction
the business, which could fetch 1 billion pounds ($1.61
billion), Sky said.
The planned sale comes in response to the European Union's
proposed Solvency II capital regime for insurers, expected to
usher in tougher reserving requirements for much of the industry
when it takes effect in 2014, the broadcaster added.
Sun Life's British unit manages about 11.8 billion pounds of
assets and was closed to new business in Dec. 2010.