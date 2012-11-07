Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
TORONTO Nov 7 Sun Life Financial swung back to a third-quarter profit due to better results from the insurer's investments, it said on Wednesday.
Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 life insurer, earned a net C$383 million ($384.63 million), or 64 Canadian cents a share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30.
That compared to a year-earlier loss of C$621 million, or C$1.07 a share, a year earlier, when the company's results were derailed by the impact of weak markets.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 63 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.