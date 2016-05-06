BRIEF-CLX Communications sets new financial targets
* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA
May 6 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co., Ltd.
* Says it establishes wholly-owned subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will be engaged in communication software related business
* Says the newly-formed unit has a registered capital of 25 mln yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GFXA44
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln