May 23 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 26

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/y9iGVN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)