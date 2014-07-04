BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
July 4 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit of 41-45 million yuan ($6.61-7.25 million) versus net loss at 233.3 million yuan a year earlier due to rise in chicken price and impact of H7N9 virus in the poultry market is fading away
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jPeaM5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2070 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.