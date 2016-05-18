May 18 Sunnic Technology & Merchandise :

* Says it to repurchase 4,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.3 pct stake) during the period from May 19 to July 18

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10.5 per share ~ T$27 per share

* Says total share repurchase consideration is T$337,646,354

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zpeD

