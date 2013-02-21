HOUSTON Feb 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP would be "very, very" active in the mergers and acquisitions market if assets for sale fit with its growth plans and made sense financially, Chief Executive Michael Hennigan told analysts on Thursday.

His statement came after an analyst asked about Sunoco's interest in Hess Corp assets up for sale during the pipeline, terminal and storage company's fourth-quarter 2012 earnings conference call.

Hess last month announced plans to sell its oil storage terminal network and exit the oil refining business.