NEW YORK, July 2 Sunoco Inc and Carlyle Group said on Monday they would bring in Marcellus Shale gas to help power their Philadelphia refinery.

The two companies are joining forces to keep open the largest East Coast refinery.

The joint venture -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions -- will also restructure the crude slate run at the plant to include lower-cost Midwestern crude, Rodney Cohen, managing director of the Carlyle Group, said in a conference call.