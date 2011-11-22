* Sunoco confirms Eagle Point refinery assets for sale

* Refinery was shut in 2009

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 22 Sunoco Inc. said on Tuesday that some refinery assets of its shuttered Eagle Point refinery in southern New Jersey were up for sale but that there was no new news related to the former refinery.

Local Philadelphia-area media said, based on Mumbai-based media report from the Daily News and Analysis (DNA), that an Indian company had bought the assets and was planning to move the dismantled refinery to the city on India's east coast.

"I can confirm that we have been trying to sell some of the refinery equipment," said Thomas Golembeski, a spokesman for the company.

"We have nothing new to announce at this time related to the former Eagle Point refinery."

The New Jersey-based Gloucester Times had cited the DNA report saying that the Amerind Petroleum Pvt. Ltd was planning to purchase the equipment.

Golembeski said that the tank farm and related assets at the site of the former refinery had been sold to and were in use by Sunoco Logistics (SXL.N), a midstream company spun off from Sunoco who still holds a share.

Sunoco closed the refinery in 2009 due to poor profit margins along the Atlantic Basin. Earlier this year, they said they were also closing their remaining two refineries if there were no buyers.