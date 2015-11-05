HOUSTON Nov 5 Sunoco Logistics has slowed early development work on a potential crude pipeline expansion in West Texas and the first petrochemical complex in the Northeastern United States as the downturn in energy prices hampers new projects.

Sunoco on Thursday said the move affects its Permian Express pipeline system, which transports crude from West Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Some executives in the industry say there is already plenty of takeaway capacity in the region and more is not needed as producers trim growth outlooks.

"Obviously the market doesn't need Permian Express III," said Michael Hennigan, president and chief executive officer, in the company's third quarter earnings call.

Sunoco had not yet given firm details on the scope of the Permian Express III project, but has said its 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) Permian Express II that opened in July could be doubled.

Thursday's statements reinforce a sentiment that emerged last earnings season, as midstream operators - including Sunoco - questioned the need for more Permian crude pipelines. In August, Magellan Midstream Partners, which runs two major Texas and Colorado oil pipelines in joint ventures with Plains All American, said it would be "hard-pressed" to see additional long-haul crude lines needed in the region.

Plains All American on Wednesday said its 2016 capital spending would be up to 30 percent below its original 2015 plan of $2.2 billion.

The buildout of pipelines in the Permian has prompted the arbitrage between Permian-sourced crudes and other hubs to deteriorate, a market shift that caused revenues in Sunoco's crude oil marketing group to fall by more than 58 percent year-over-year.

"When the arbitrage isn't there, we don't move barrels," Hennigan said.

In the third quarter of last year, WTI WTS-WTM at the Midland hub in the Permian Basin traded as low as a $18 a barrel discount to WTI, but in the same quarter of this year traded at times over a $2.00 a barrel premium to the U.S. benchmark.

The company also said development of its previously announced propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility at Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, has slowed as low energy prices dampen customer interest. The facility, which would be the first of its kind in the region, would convert Marcellus and Utica sourced-propane into proplyene for export to Northwest Europe.

"We're disappointed that the commodity environment is slowing things down," Hennigan said.

Sunoco is a unit of Energy Transfer