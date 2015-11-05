HOUSTON Nov 5 Sunoco Logistics has
slowed early development work on a potential crude pipeline
expansion in West Texas and the first petrochemical complex in
the Northeastern United States as the downturn in energy prices
hampers new projects.
Sunoco on Thursday said the move affects its Permian Express
pipeline system, which transports crude from West Texas to the
U.S. Gulf Coast. Some executives in the industry say there is
already plenty of takeaway capacity in the region and more is
not needed as producers trim growth outlooks.
"Obviously the market doesn't need Permian Express III,"
said Michael Hennigan, president and chief executive officer, in
the company's third quarter earnings call.
Sunoco had not yet given firm details on the scope of the
Permian Express III project, but has said its 200,000 barrels
per day (bpd) Permian Express II that opened in July could be
doubled.
Thursday's statements reinforce a sentiment that emerged
last earnings season, as midstream operators - including Sunoco
- questioned the need for more Permian crude pipelines. In
August, Magellan Midstream Partners, which runs two major Texas
and Colorado oil pipelines in joint ventures with Plains All
American, said it would be "hard-pressed" to see additional
long-haul crude lines needed in the region.
Plains All American on Wednesday said its 2016 capital
spending would be up to 30 percent below its original 2015 plan
of $2.2 billion.
The buildout of pipelines in the Permian has prompted the
arbitrage between Permian-sourced crudes and other hubs to
deteriorate, a market shift that caused revenues in Sunoco's
crude oil marketing group to fall by more than 58 percent
year-over-year.
"When the arbitrage isn't there, we don't move barrels,"
Hennigan said.
In the third quarter of last year, WTI WTS-WTM at the
Midland hub in the Permian Basin traded as low as a $18 a barrel
discount to WTI, but in the same quarter of this year
traded at times over a $2.00 a barrel premium to the U.S.
benchmark.
The company also said development of its previously
announced propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility at Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania, has slowed as low energy prices dampen customer
interest. The facility, which would be the first of its kind in
the region, would convert Marcellus and Utica sourced-propane
into proplyene for export to Northwest Europe.
"We're disappointed that the commodity environment is
slowing things down," Hennigan said.
Sunoco is a unit of Energy Transfer
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew
Hay)