Feb 15 Sunoco Inc told 110 union workers at its shuttered 178,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, not to report to work after Feb. 20.

"These employees have not been laid off or terminated," said Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski. He said they would be paid through the end of the month and that bargaining effort with the union were ongoing.

The Marcus Hook refinery was idled in early December in reaction to poor refining economics and as the company prepared to sell the plant.