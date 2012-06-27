By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, June 27 An independent study released
on Wednesday found the seven new uses for Sunoco Inc's
shuttered Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania refinery, with the most
viable being a natural gas processing facility, propane
dehydrogenation and a refined products terminal.
The study by consultant IHS commissioned by regional
planners listed possible uses with varying degrees of viability
based on existing infrastructure, cost of the project and job
creation.
Sunoco is looking to exit the refining business where it has
been losing money over the past few years.
Rapidly expanding production of natural gas liquids while
considered the most viable option, will need significant
infrastructure investment. Marcus Hook, with its marine
infrastructure and natural storage capacity, makes it easy to
export NGLs to a wider market. The investment to create such a
facility is expected to range between $300 million and $400
million and create 75 to 100 jobs.
Propane dehydrogeneration, listed as the second most viable
option, has a ready buyer for the output in Braskem, a unit of a
Brazilian chemical company which already has an existing
propylene plant on site. The cost is expected to also range
between $300 million to $400 million but the job creation is
between 50 and 75 workers. Braskem could possibly to buy the
UDEX unit to continue to receive output from the plant, sources
said.
The third most viable option is as a refined petroleum
storage facility to make up for the lost output from the
refinery.
Sources familiar with the situation said that there were
already buyers interested in the plant although they were not
identified.
One interested party was said to be a pair from Texas
looking to run the site as a products terminal to take advantage
of the shutdowns of refineries on both sides of the Atlantic
Basin by supplying gasoline and diesel.
The refinery site sits over five massive storage caverns
making it an ideal site to store petroleum products refined
elsewhere.
Construction of an ethane cracker due to increased demand
for polyethylene resins was also under consideration. High
capital costs ranging between $650 million and $750 million are
balanced by job creation of between 150 and 200 jobs.
Other less viable options for the site included natural gas
power generation station to replace coal burning plants -- which
provide 41 percent of the region's power supply -- and being
phased out due to air quality concerns. The cost for this
project ranges between $650 million and 750 million but job
creation is estimated to be between 150 and 200 jobs.
Construction of an liquefied natural gas export facility and
gas to liquids production are less feasible due to high costs,
the report showed.