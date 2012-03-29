* Sunoco says has interested buyers for Philadelphia
refinery
* Sunoco says will shut plant in July if no buyers
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 29 Sunoco Inc. said on
Thursday it continues to talk with prospective buyers for its
335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia but will shut
down the plant in July as planned if it is not sold.
"We're still talking to interested parties. If a suitable
transaction can't be completed, we intend to idle the main
processing units at Philadelphia by July 2012," said Thomas
Golembeski, a company spokesman.
Sunoco is looking to exit the refining business where it has
been losing money, the company said. It shuttered its 178,000
barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook in 2011 and is looking at
options for the site, including turning it into a terminal for
gasoline and diesel for Sunoco Logistics, its pipeline
and terminal arm.
Most Northeastern refineries are designed to run only light,
sweet crude oil imported from Europe and Africa, and priced at a
premium to other crude oils which cuts profit margins.
The Philadelphia refinery is one of the three regional
plants in a 12-mile radius slated for closure. In addition to
Marcus Hook, ConocoPhillips idled its 185,000 bpd
Trainer refinery, about a mile away in late September.
Sunoco has said that if the Philadelphia refinery, the
nation's longest continuously operating plant, is not sold by
July 2012, it will be closed down.
That will cut the region's refinery capacity in half leaving
the Northeast vulnerable to supply disruptions, according to the
Energy Information Administration.
On Wednesday, ConocoPhilips pushed back the deadline for
permanently idling Trainer by two months to May 31 from the end
of March.
"Due to recent interest from potential buyers, we are
extending the sales process deadline to the end of May to allow
more time for discussions to take place," said Rich Johnson, a
spokesman for the company.