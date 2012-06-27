By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, June 27 Sunoco Inc and Carlyle Group
moved closer to a deal to prevent the shutdown of Sunoco's
Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the East Coast, after a
tentative labor agreement was reached, sources familiar with the
situation said.
Details of the agreement between the United Steelworkers and
Sunoco -- reached late Tuesday -- were not released, but
sources said a union ratification vote was planned for Monday.
Sunoco is aiming to form a joint venture with Carlyle
to keep the 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery -- the nation's
longest continuously operating plant -- from shutting. Threats
of a closure have stirred fears of a potential fuel shortfall on
the East Coast.
The labor deal -- a necessary step toward keeping the
refinery running -- affects about 650 hourly workers at the
plant, which employs 1,000 other workers. The refinery also can
employ as many as 1,000 independent contractors during times of
peak maintenance.
"In my opinion, the labor deal was probably a 'must have'
for Carlyle, but probably one of the lower hurdles," said John
Auers, a refinery specialist with Houston-based Turner Mason.
"In reality, the union really doesn't have a lot of leverage
and pretty much had to have a contract that was satisfactory to
Carlyle."
Major environmental issues centered on increasing air
quality credits for the plant have been resolved, sources said.
One remaining hurdle centers on the extent of financial aid
offered by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett, sources added.
Joint-venture talks between Sunoco and Carlyle began in
April after Sunoco signaled its intent to exit the refining
business.
Sunoco initially said it would idle the plant's main
processing units in July if it did not find a buyer, and then
later extended the deadline until August.
Oil markets are closely watching the fate of the refinery,
one of three in a 12-mile radius near Philadelphia that had been
threatened with closure as the high cost of imported crude the
plants traditionally run on and weak regional demand battered
profits. Concerns about the loss of refining capacity stirred
worries the East Coast could face a shortfall of gasoline during
the summer driving season which would drive up prices.
But with the shutdown of European and Caribbean plants for
similar reasons, the outlook for refineries on the East Coast
has improved slightly. Just last week, Delta Air Lines
inked a deal to buy another plant in the Philadelphia area --
the 185,000 bpd Phillips 66 Trainer refinery -- that had
been threatened with shutdown.
The third regional refinery -- Sunoco's 178,000-bpd
shuttered plant in Marcus Hook -- is not expected to be sold as
a refinery. A study on use of the site by a regional planning
group is expected to be released later on Wednesday.
Under the deal discussed with Carlyle, Sunoco would put the
refinery assets into the joint venture in exchange for a
non-operating minority interest in the venture, with the private
equity firm holding the majority interest and overseeing
day-to-day operations.
Sunoco has not disclosed financial terms, and officials were
still in talks with government entities on terms before sealing
a deal, the sources said.
Recently, Shell was offered up to $1.7 billion in
tax breaks to build an ethane cracker in the center of the state
to process local Marcellus shale oil and natural gas.
Sunoco shares rose 1.6 percent to $48.16, while Carlyle was
up 0.5 percent at $21.71.