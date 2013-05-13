HOUSTON May 13 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP on Tuesday will launch an open season on its proposed Eaglebine Express project to reverse an underused refined products pipeline and convert it to move crude oil from Texas shale oil plays to the U.S. Gulf Coast market, the company said on Monday.

Sunoco said if the open season solicits enough shipper interest, the company will convert part of its MagTex pipeline to move crude and reverse it to flow from Hearne, Texas, to Nederland, Texas. Sunoco announced the project last week.

The pipeline's initial capacity would be 60,000 barrels per day and is expected to be operational by mid-2014.

Sunoco has a major storage hub in Nederland that can hold 22 million barrels of crude.