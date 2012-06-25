June 25 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said on Monday it plans an open season for the first phase of its new 150,000-barrels-per-day Permian Express oil pipeline, which will take growing production from west Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub.

The open season will run from June 25 through July 24, with priority services available to shippers making longer-term commitments to ship on the pipeline, Sunoco said in a press release. The company is offering three-, five- and seven-year terms for shippers interested in moving crude on the line.

Initial capacity to ship 90,000 bpd of crude could be operational within six to nine months using existing infrastructure, the company said. Full capacity of 150,000 bpd is expected by the second half of 2013.

Permian Express is one of several new pipeline projects initiated to bring crude oil from the booming Eagle Ford shale deposit to the Gulf Coast, the largest refining hub in the United States.