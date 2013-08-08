HOUSTON Aug 8 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP expects to launch an open season to gauge shipper interest in the expansion of its Permian Express crude oil pipeline system "shortly," Chief Executive Mike Hennigan told analysts on Thursday.

He said the first phase of the Permian Express system that runs from Wichita Falls to Nederland, Texas, ramped up to 90,000 barrels per day in June, and will reach 150,000 bpd by late 2013 or early 2014. Phase II, which would add another 200,000 bpd of capacity, is being developed.

"We're hoping to launch our Permian Express Phase II project real shortly," Hennigan said during the company's second-quarter earnings call.