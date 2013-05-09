HOUSTON May 9 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP expects the first phase of its West Texas-Nederland Permian Express crude oil pipeline to be operational at its initial 90,000 barrel per day capacity in June, Chief Executive Mike Hennigan told analysts on Thursday.

He also said the second phase of Permian Express, which would carry an additional 200,000 bpd, is in the development and marketing phase, as output from the West Texas basin is expected to keep growing.

"My number is 200,000 barrels a day per year," Hennigan said of his Permian output growth projection. "If you believe that type of number, you need this type of project occurring every year to keep up with 200,000 barrels a year of growth."