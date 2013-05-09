HOUSTON May 9 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
expects the first phase of its West Texas-Nederland
Permian Express crude oil pipeline to be operational at its
initial 90,000 barrel per day capacity in June, Chief Executive
Mike Hennigan told analysts on Thursday.
He also said the second phase of Permian Express, which
would carry an additional 200,000 bpd, is in the development and
marketing phase, as output from the West Texas basin is expected
to keep growing.
"My number is 200,000 barrels a day per year," Hennigan said
of his Permian output growth projection. "If you believe that
type of number, you need this type of project occurring every
year to keep up with 200,000 barrels a year of growth."