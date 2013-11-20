BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
Nov 20 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP : * Entered into a new five year, $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit
agreement - SEC filing * New credit facility includes "accordion" feature,under which total commitment
may be extended to $2.25 billion * Marketing lp terminated $200 million former hedged inventory facility and
operating partnership terminated $350 million credit facility * No penalties or prepayment premiums were incurred in connection with early
termination * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: