(Corrects to add dropped word "entered" in headline) April 1 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP : * On March 31, 2014, Sunoco Logistics Partners l.p. entered into equity distribution agreement - SEC filing * Under terms of agreement, partnership may sell its common units having aggregate offering price of up to $250MLN * Intends to use net proceeds from agreement for repaying or refinancing all or portion of its outstanding indebtedness * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage