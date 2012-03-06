March 6 Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc posted a quarterly loss, as it took a write-downs charge on some of its assets and inventories.

For the fourth quarter, net loss from continuing operations was $4.2 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $2.6 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

SunOpta, which has a 66.4 percent stake in Opta Minerals Inc , said revenue rose 12 percent to $258.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

The quarterly earnings included a non-cash charge of about $8.7 million after tax related to the write-downs, the company said in a statement.

In late February, the company said it will restructure some of its underperforming segments and shed about 6 percent of its workforce.

Shares of the company, which have lost 36 percent of their value in last nine months, closed at C$5.10 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)