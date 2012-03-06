March 6 Canadian organic food processor
SunOpta Inc posted a quarterly loss, as it took a
write-downs charge on some of its assets and inventories.
For the fourth quarter, net loss from continuing operations
was $4.2 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with net earnings
of $2.6 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.
SunOpta, which has a 66.4 percent stake in Opta Minerals Inc
, said revenue rose 12 percent to $258.5 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
The quarterly earnings included a non-cash charge of about
$8.7 million after tax related to the write-downs, the company
said in a statement.
In late February, the company said it will restructure some
of its underperforming segments and shed about 6 percent of its
workforce.
Shares of the company, which have lost 36 percent of their
value in last nine months, closed at C$5.10 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)