Aug 9 Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc's second-quarter profit rose 84 percent on strong growth in the sales of packaged food and higher revenue from a subsidiary.

Net income attributable to SunOpta rose to $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter from $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

SunOpta, which has a 66.2 percent stake in Opta Minerals Inc , said revenue rose 2.6 percent to $282.3 million.

Shares of Brampton, Ontario-based SunOpta, which has a market cap of C$335.8 million, closed at C$5.09 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.