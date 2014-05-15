US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
MUMBAI May 15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it was allowed to launch a generic version of Novartis' leukemia drug Gleevec in the United States on Feb. 1, 2016, under a settlement agreement between the two companies.
The other terms of the agreement are confidential, Sun Pharma said in a statement on Thursday.
Sun Pharma's subsidiary holds a tentative approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of Gleevec. As per IMS data, Gleevec had annual sales of about $2 billion in the United States, Sun said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.