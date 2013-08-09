MUMBAI Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS), India's top drugmaker by market value, reported a net loss of 12.76 billion rupees for the June quarter, due to a provision for settling a patent suit, it said on Friday.

The Mumbai-based company said net sales rose 31 percent to 34.82 billion rupees for the first quarter ended June 30.

Sun Pharma, along with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N), has to pay Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) $2.15 billion to settle a patent suit related to marketing generic versions of its acid-reflux drug Protonix.

